A 43-year-old Lincoln man got 15 years in federal prison Wednesday on drug charges.
Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Donald J. Cox Jr. to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, cocaine, THC, cocaine and marijuana and five years for possessing a firearm in connection with the drug offense.
Cox, who pleaded guilty, also was ordered to forfeit $19,961 in cash. Following the prison term, he will serve five years on supervised release.
On Aug. 6, 2018, a Lincoln police officer stopped Cox for a traffic violation and found three bags containing a total of 16 grams of meth and $5,455 cash in his pockets and a revolver in a holster in the center console.
He had given the officer consent to search him.
Prosecutors said Cox admitted obtaining half an ounce of methamphetamine every couple of weeks and selling to about five customers.
Investigators served a search warrant at Cox’s Lincoln home and found three more bags of meth, weighing just under 400 grams. They also found 184 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana, 577 grams of THC chewables, three handguns, a shotgun, ammunition and more than $14,476 in cash.
The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.