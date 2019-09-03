A 47-year-old Lincoln man found guilty at a jury trial in May has been sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Sabas Rodriguez-Cisneros on Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rodriguez-Cisneros was arrested after a package sent to his girlfriend in Lincoln in March 2018 was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Control in Cincinnati. Customs agents found 400 grams of meth and 197 fentanyl tablets inside the package.
Rodriguez-Cisneros was found to have been involved in selling meth in the Lincoln, Dwight and Crete areas since October 2016 during his trial, which started May 13.
This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.