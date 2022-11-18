Lincoln man gets year in jail for 'significant, violent assault,' judge rules

Nearly nine months to the day after he randomly attacked a 69-year-old man at a downtown bus stop — leaving the victim with internal bleeding in his head, causing memory loss and requiring surgery — a Lincoln man's lawyer asked the judge sentencing him Friday to levy only a fine against his client.

Mario Martinez, 41, had already served 12 days in Lancaster County Jail, was "very apologetic," and had only once before been charged in the county with a violent crime, his public defender, James Sieben, argued at a hearing Friday morning.

"So I would ask that the court take that into consideration as well, and consider the 12 days he's already served sufficient, or if additional punishment is believed necessary ... that he just be given a fine," Sieben said.

The defense attorney's request came nine months after Martinez attacked the man in a random act of violence near 11th and M streets, approaching him at the bus stop Feb. 16 and asking "if he wanted to live or die," Lincoln Police Officer Charity Hamm said in the affidavit for his arrest.

The man told Martinez that he wanted to live, Hamm wrote in the affidavit. But Martinez — who Sieben said was suffering from a mental health episode that day — punched the victim five times in the back of the head, Hamm alleged.

Police arrested Martinez near Ninth and O streets that day on suspicion of first-degree assault — a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

But prosecutors eschewed that charging suggestion, letting Martinez out of jail on a personal recognizance bond five days after the attack and waiting more than a month to charge him with third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Martinez, who offered no comment to Judge Matthew Acton at his sentencing hearing Friday, pleaded no contest to the assault charge in September. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a failure to appear charge he received for skipping a July court appearance in the case.

In his ruling Friday, Acton flatly rejected Sieben's pleas for a monetary punishment, sentencing Martinez to a year in jail for what he described as a "significant, violent assault on a random stranger."

He will get credit for the 12 days served.