Lincoln man gets up to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting 15-year-old

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Thursday to up to 43 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his central-Lincoln home last summer, according to court filings.

Brandt Mullen had pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and felony child abuse after he was arrested for the crimes in August.

On Thursday, a Lancaster County judge sentenced the Lincoln man to 25 to 40 years for the sexual assault conviction and one to three years for child abuse, according to filings. Mullen, who has been incarcerated since his arrest, received credit for 275 days served.

The sentence comes more than nine months after a 14-year-old girl told police she and her 15-year-old friend met Mullen while riding a city bus, and he invited them back to his house near 23rd and G streets to smoke marijuana, police said in court records.

Only the 15-year-old entered the house with Mullen, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Mullen's arrest. The 15-year-old later told her friend that she had been having sex with Mullen since first meeting him, Norton said.

Officers went to Mullen's house on July 25, where he said he knew the 15-year-old but had never had sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Mullen told police the 15-year-old wasn't in his house, but officers detained him and entered the home, where they found the girl, who later told investigators Mullen had sexually assaulted her and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone, Norton said in the affidavit.

The 27-year-old was arrested Aug. 4 and taken to the Lancaster County jail, where he remained until Thursday, when he was transferred into the custody of the state corrections department.

