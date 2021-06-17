Lincoln man gets SUV stuck in bean field evading deputies, sheriff says

A Lincoln man suspected in a series of thefts was arrested on Wednesday after previous attempts to stop him failed, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Jaden Reiman, 26, had been driving a maroon Chevy Suburban used in a burglary at a rural Lancaster County home on June 10.

The homeowner came home around 11 a.m. that day and found two people in his house who fled in the Suburban with the homeowner's checkbook, Wagner said.

Wagner said surveillance video helped connect Reiman to the SUV, which deputies were already searching for in connection to a series of stolen catalytic converters.

Investigators tried to take Reiman into custody on Tuesday on West O Street, but he drove away, and deputies called off their pursuit.

Deputies spotted the SUV again around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and followed it in a low-speed pursuit that ended in a bean field south of the Crete airport, where the SUV got stuck, Wagner said.

The owner of the Chevy was in the SUV with Reiman. She told investigators that she had pleaded with Reiman to let her out of the car.