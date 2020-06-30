Lincoln man gets probation, jail time for embezzling $130K from brewery equipment maker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 38-year-old former project manager at Alpha Brewing Operations has been sentenced to five years' probation for embezzling more than $130,000 over his two years with the company.

Jonathan Bunger pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking over $5,000, a felony.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced him Tuesday to the probation term and 90 days in jail.

Bunger had worked as a project manager at Alpha Brewing from June 2017 until his dismissal June 24, 2019.

In an affidavit for Bunger's arrest, police said he had directed the proceeds from sales of inventory and service fees into his personal accounts for a $132,043 loss to the company. When asked about it, Bunger admitted to taking the money because of a gambling problem.

Alpha Brewing is a Lincoln business that makes craft brewing and canning equipment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.