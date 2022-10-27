Lincoln man gets prison time for starting apartment fire as officers came to arrest him for sex assault

A Lincoln man who barricaded himself in his apartment and started it on fire last year when police came to arrest him on child sex assault allegations was sentenced Thursday to 42 to 54 years in prison.

Veonta Hopper, 40, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree arson.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him to the prison term.

With credit for the time he's already served awaiting sentencing, he'll have to serve at least 20 more years before he's eligible for parole. When he's released, he'll have to register as a sex offender and be subject to community supervision for the rest of his life.

On June 18, 2021, one of his victims, a 9-year-old, came forward alleging Hopper had raped her several times when she was younger.

In 2008, a second, unrelated girl, then 6, told a child care worker Hopper had sexually abused her. Hopper denied it in a police interview. Investigators re-interviewed her in 2021, in light of the new allegation, and she said he raped her when she was 15.

When police went to arrest him Aug. 23, 2021, at his apartment near 14th and Superior streets, he barricaded himself in the bathroom and eventually lit a fire.

Investigators noticed the smoke, forced their way into the bathroom and used a Taser on Hopper to take him into custody.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the fire quickly.

Smoke inhalation from the fire left Hopper in critical condition. Three law enforcement officers also had to be treated after inhaling smoke as a result of Hopper's actions.