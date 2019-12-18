Lincoln man gets prison time for slashing man with 12-inch knife after losing fight downtown

A 26-year-old Lincoln man who lost a fistfight, pulled out a 12-inch knife and slashed a man downtown last year was sentenced to eight to 14 years in prison Wednesday.
Tyler D. Jones, who was going by the name Jessie Deforest, pleaded no contest to first-degree assault for what happened the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2018, outside The Orchard, a nonprofit that helped people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Jones and the 34-year-old victim had started arguing inside the business, then walked outside and got into a physical fight that Jones lost. When a security guard told them to leave, they went into an alley, where Jones pulled out a large knife with a 12-inch blade and slashed at the man's shoulder, the victim and witnesses later told police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a 4-inch cut that was up to 2 inches deep.
Police arrested Jones later at his home, where they found the weapon and a bloody coat.
At his sentencing Wednesday, Jones said what happened is unacceptable, but "being sorry isn't good enough."
He said he was going to stay on his medication.
"I've officially gone too far, and this can't happen again," Jones told Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte.
His attorney, Stephanie Kotik, said Jones knows what he did was wrong and that he should be punished for it and was thankful for the time he spent at the Lincoln Regional Center on mental health issues. She said he's learned a lot from the incident and now has a clearer idea of what he has to do going forward.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said he wasn't sure why Jones was carrying a knife like that around and has shown himself to be a dangerous person.
Otte said while Jones doesn't have a long criminal history, he does have a history of violence.
"I believe that you can put this behind you, but it's going to take some serious work," the judge said.
