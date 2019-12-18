Lincoln man gets prison time for slashing man with 12-inch knife after losing fight downtown

A 26-year-old Lincoln man who lost a fistfight, pulled out a 12-inch knife and slashed a man downtown last year was sentenced to eight to 14 years in prison Wednesday.

Tyler D. Jones, who was going by the name Jessie Deforest, pleaded no contest to first-degree assault for what happened the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2018, outside The Orchard, a nonprofit that helped people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Jones and the 34-year-old victim had started arguing inside the business, then walked outside and got into a physical fight that Jones lost. When a security guard told them to leave, they went into an alley, where Jones pulled out a large knife with a 12-inch blade and slashed at the man's shoulder, the victim and witnesses later told police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a 4-inch cut that was up to 2 inches deep.

Police arrested Jones later at his home, where they found the weapon and a bloody coat.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Jones said what happened is unacceptable, but "being sorry isn't good enough."

He said he was going to stay on his medication.