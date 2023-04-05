A 30-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Wednesday to 24 to 32 years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage runaway.

Earlier this year, Sheldon Edwards pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and attempted possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In the affidavit for Edwards' arrest, a Lincoln police investigator said a 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, told police that she had been living with him in his car and "had sex with him regularly."

On July 5, police arrested Edwards in connection with the allegations and found a partially dismantled firearm in his vehicle.

He told police he thought the girl was 18, which isn't a legal defense in Nebraska.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced him Wednesday. As part of the sentence, Edwards will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be subject to an evaluation for civil commitment when he completes his sentence.

