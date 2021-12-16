 Skip to main content
Lincoln man gets prison time for sexually abusing young girl
Lincoln man gets prison time for sexually abusing young girl

A 68-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 40 to 49 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child and another sex crime.

Dale Nitz pleaded guilty, and Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday. 

In an affidavit for Nitz's arrest, Lincoln police said a 10-year-old girl disclosed in November 2020 that Nitz had molested her at a home in Lincoln when she was 7. 

In March, Nitz called law enforcement to ask about his case and to make a statement, during which he admitted the allegations, according to police, and they arrested him.

In addition to the prison sentence, Nitz will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years. 

