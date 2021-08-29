Lincoln man gets prison time for ramming cruiser, injuring officer and trooper in getaway attempt

Sweeney later pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an officer using a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an injury accident, each punishable by up to three years, and resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, misdemeanors punishable by up to a year.

At sentencing Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Kristi Egger called it upsetting for the officers as well as for Sweeney, who was clearly in a mental health crisis, which officers should've known given the bizarre things he'd been saying. She said she thinks police exacerbated the situation by immediately putting their hands on him, rather than treating him with care, caution and respect, per mental health guidelines.

"I hope that incidents like these cause the police department to relook at how we deal with people who suffer from mental illness issues," Egger said.

Sweeney apologized for his actions and said he now realizes how important it is to stay up on his mental health.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said the report that day initially came in similar to a robbery causing police to think he may be dangerous.

Sweeney may have a mental health issues, she said, but he exacerbated them by taking controlled substances and other drugs.