Lincoln man gets prison time for firing shots into home, injuring 2 last year

A Lincoln man who fired shots into a home in southeast Lincoln last year, wounding two people, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson told Joseph "Joey" Thompson, 24, he was lucky to receive the plea agreement that capped his sentence at six years, taking into account an eight-year federal prison sentence he got earlier this month for selling drugs.

"These are obviously extremely serious offenses," she said.

Thompson pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted second-degree assault.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner said just after 12:30 a.m. on July 8, 2021, police went to a home in the 2700 block of South 26th Street on a report of gunshots and found blood at the front door and in a kitchen area.

Shortly after, a woman brought two people — a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — to a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds.

Turner said the 21-year-old woman, Thompson's ex-girlfriend, had been shot in each of her thighs, and the man had been shot in his left elbow.

The man told Lincoln police when he went out to the back porch, he saw Thompson in the backyard.

"He went back inside the residence and moments later bullets started coming through the sliding kitchen door," Turner said.

He said the Thompson and the woman had recently had a falling out.

Turner said Thompson's former girlfriend told police he had tried to reach out to her several times in an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

He said Thompson had tackled another man five days earlier when he went to take out the garbage at the same home. And earlier the day of the shooting, Thompson sent the male shooting victim a picture of a firearm saying he was going to "get him" with it.

Officers arrested Thompson about a week later at a Lincoln hotel.

After his arrest for the shooting, Thompson was indicted on unrelated drug and gun charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lincoln Police investigators searched a Lincoln hotel room April 29, 2021, and found a backpack containing marijuana, pills and a firearm magazine speed loader. Also in the room, they found more marijuana, a scale, pills and a loaded 9 mm pistol stolen in Texas in 2017.

Some of the pills later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hotel surveillance video showed Thompson carrying the same backpack into the hotel room.

Federal prosecutors said his phone showed evidence of drug dealing on social media and multiple instances of him in possession of firearms between February and April 2021.

After the shooting, investigators again seized Thompson’s phone, and got a search warrant, finding evidence of Thompson’s continued possession of guns and drug dealing through the time of the shooting.

Thompson couldn't legally possess a firearm because of a 2017 conviction for possession of a firearm on school grounds.

On Dec. 5, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him to eight years and four months in federal prison, plus five years of supervised release. There is no parole in federal prison.

Nelson said Thompson is meant to serve his state prison sentence first.

