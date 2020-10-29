 Skip to main content
Lincoln man gets prison time for dough-like substance with cocaine in pizza box
A Lincoln man caught with a pizza box with a pound of a dough-like substance that tested positive for cocaine got three to five years in prison Thursday. 

Gregory Patterson Jr., 33, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

In court records, Nebraska State Trooper Ethan Schroeder said on Oct. 2, 2019, he stopped Patterson driving a rented, gray Dodge Caravan shortly after 6:30 p.m. after he failed to signal a lane change on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

Gregory L. Patterson Jr.

The trooper said a police dog indicated to the smell of drugs coming from the van and a search turned up a pizza box on the passenger side floor board. He said the dough-like substance inside was beginning to form crystals and tested positive for cocaine.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus asked about whether it was a pound of cocaine or a pound of dough with cocaine in it.

"I've never seen it in this form," she said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said neither had he but that he didn't know the purity because they reached a plea agreement before it was tested.

"If I was convinced this was a pound of cocaine it wouldn't have been pled down," he said.

Patterson's public defender, Webb Bancroft, argued for probation saying he had completed treatment, had no violent offenses and got his GED and a job all since his arrest a year ago.

He said Patterson said the arrest saved his life.

