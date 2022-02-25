 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man gets prison time for child sex assault, child porn charges

A 47-year-old Lincoln man Thursday was sentenced to 11½ to 13 years in prison for two charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted possession of child pornography. 

Jeffrey Schmitz pleaded guilty to all three counts. 

Jeffrey Schmitz

Schmitz

In January 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said Schmitz had touched her inappropriately multiple times two to three years earlier, according to the affidavit. The woman said Schmitz was a friend of the family.

In April 2021, another girl came forward alleging that Schmitz had touched her inappropriately, too, while she was age 5 to 7, according to the affidavit. 

That same month, Omegle, an online chat website, reported to the Nebraska State Patrol that a user displayed child pornography during an online videoconference session, according to a separate arrest affidavit.

Troopers traced the IP address to Schmitz's residence. They searched and found roughly 2,000 images and videos containing child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Schmitz also will have to register as a convicted sex offender as part of Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen's sentence. 

