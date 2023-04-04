A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 17 to 24 years in prison Tuesday for beating a woman, holding a loaded rifle to her head and not letting her leave for more than four hours.

Mason Saunders pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense and assault by a confined person.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said the crime had a profound effect on the victim's life and asked the judge to order Saunders' firearms destroyed.

Saunders declined an opportunity to speak before Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced him.

Lincoln Police arrested Saunders the night of Sept. 17, after a 30-year-old woman called police, saying he had held her against her will in an apartment near 14th and Marion streets.

The woman told police Saunders punched, strangled and kicked her repeatedly over the course of four hours, hit her in the head with the butt of a rifle and held the firearm to her head, according to court records.

At the apartment, police found a sawed-off rifle and a bolt-action rifle.