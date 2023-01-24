Lincoln man gets prison time for assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend, neighbor

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison Monday for assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and another woman, sending both women to the hospital.

District Judge Gregory Schatz sentenced Jesean Morris, who pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault for the incident in June 2021.

Lincoln police said when he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's apartment June 16 and tried to take her car keys, she called for help. A neighbor intervened, but Morris punched her twice, knocking her to the ground, then turned his attention back to his ex-girlfriend pulling her hair and punching her several times.

The ex-girlfriend, who had a protection order against Morris, was 17 weeks pregnant at the time and had a 3-year-old with her.

Both of the women were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where the pregnant woman required staples to treat a cut on the top of her head and her neighbor suffered a bone fracture near the right side of her mouth, according to court records.

