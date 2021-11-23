Lincoln man gets prison time for arson that caused $400K damage to apartment building

A 34-year-old Lincoln man went to prison Tuesday for intentionally setting a fire on the couch in his apartment last year over an argument with his girlfriend.

The fire Oct. 10, 2020, at 1119 A St., spread and caused an estimated $400,000 damage.

Cedrick Cole denied starting it, but a jury last month found him guilty of first-degree arson.

At sentencing Tuesday, his attorney, Trevin Preble, said while there was extensive property damage, no one was injured in the fire, "which is something that Mr. Cole is thankful for."

He asked the judge to take into consideration that Cole had been using drugs during the time this took place.

Cole, who has six kids, called the past couple years life-changing and said he's made mistakes but owned that.

"I feel like God has been testing me as a man. I can hold my head up high and say that I've grown," he said.

At trial, Cole said he tried to put the fire out and was filling a pot with water when an explosion knocked down his neighbor, who had come over trying to help.