Lincoln man gets prison time for arson that caused $400K damage to apartment building

A 34-year-old Lincoln man went to prison Tuesday for intentionally setting a fire on the couch in his apartment last year over an argument with his girlfriend.
The fire Oct. 10, 2020, at 1119 A St., spread and caused an estimated $400,000 damage.
Cedrick Cole denied starting it, but a jury last month found him guilty of first-degree arson.
At sentencing Tuesday, his attorney, Trevin Preble, said while there was extensive property damage, no one was injured in the fire, "which is something that Mr. Cole is thankful for."
He asked the judge to take into consideration that Cole had been using drugs during the time this took place.
Cole, who has six kids, called the past couple years life-changing and said he's made mistakes but owned that.
"I feel like God has been testing me as a man. I can hold my head up high and say that I've grown," he said.
At trial, Cole said he tried to put the fire out and was filling a pot with water when an explosion knocked down his neighbor, who had come over trying to help.
He said he only sent a video of it to his girlfriend to show her how serious it was. After the explosion and all the smoke, Cole said he called 911 but left because he had warrants out for failing to pay fines.
A video that captured the front of the apartment building showed him picking up a white bottle near a grill and going inside, then bringing it back out. The prosecutor contended it was a bottle of lighter fluid.
Two minutes later, he sent a video of the flames on the couch, according to phone records. Six minutes after that, he called 911.
Crews arrived at about 1:15 p.m. to find the entire east side of the building engulfed in flames. Everyone got out safely, but tenants couldn't live there.
The fire quickly was ruled an arson.
On Tuesday, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said Cole had a criminal history that included violent robberies, drug charges and was on probation on a felony theft charge at the time of the arson, for which Cole has taken no responsibility.
Thankfully no one died, Jacobsen said.
"This was just a dangerous and serious offense," the judge said.
And he sentenced Cole to 25 to 40 years in prison.