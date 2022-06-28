Lincoln man gets prison time for 2020 sexual assault of 15-year-old at Oak Lake Park

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to prison Monday, more than a year and a half after he posed as a 17-year-old boy and lured two teenage girls to Oak Lake Park, where he sexually assaulted one of them in November 2020.

Ahmed Baqli picked up a 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her teenage friend Nov. 28, 2020, after making contact with the girls on Instagram, police said in the affidavit for Baqli's arrest.

The girls told investigators that Baqli gave them marijuana to smoke and drove them to Oak Lake Park, where they said he had sex with the 15-year-old in the backseat of his vehicle while the other girl walked around the parking lot.

Baqli left both girls at the park at about 1 a.m. that morning after he spotted a Lincoln Police cruiser, according to the document. Officer Corbin Eisenmenger took the girls back to the 15-year-old's house, where they disclosed the sexual assault.

Baqli had told the girls he was 17, they told police. Instead, he had just turned 25.

In April, he pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault as a part of a plea deal. Baqli was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Judge Susan Strong on Monday sentenced him to two to six years in prison. With credit for 179 days served, Baqli will be parole-eligible in approximately six months.

