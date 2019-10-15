A 41-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 23 years and seven months in federal prison for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana in the area between August 2017 and July 2018.
Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Brian Joseph Bowder on Friday to the prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said between December 2017 and February 2018, an undercover officer bought methamphetamine six times from Bowder for a total of more than 30 grams. During one purchase, Bowder also provided a small amount of marijuana.
In February 2018, when Lincoln Police officers found Bowder in possession of drug paraphernalia, he admitted he was selling methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers found a small amount of meth and packaging materials in a search of his home.
Twice in July 2018, Lincoln officers found him in possession of small amounts of meth.
The case was investigated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.