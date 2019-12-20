Lincoln man gets more than two decades for meth conspiracy

A 53-year-old Lincoln man indicted in connection to a search of a mobile home near North First and Adams streets last year has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison.

Terrell Sullivan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and faced a significant sentence because he was deemed to be a career offender under federal guidelines.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced him Thursday to 21 years and 10 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no parole in federal prison.

Sullivan told the judge he had moved to Nebraska from Chicago to change his life and stayed clear of drugs for a while, but then started using again. He said his crimes all were drug-related.

Late on Aug. 30, 2018, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a mobile home at 400 W. Butler Ave. Sullivan was in the kitchen within reach of two digital scales and 15 grams of meth.

He later was indicted for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more methamphetamine between January 2017 to Aug. 30, 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.