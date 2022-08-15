 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man gets more than 50 years in prison for child sex assaults

  • Updated
  • 0

A 60-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Monday to more than 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting four children.

Randall Stollar was a longtime janitor at Lincoln Public Schools, but the sexual abuse wasn't linked to his employment.

In the documents, police say the investigation started when the mother of two of the victims reported they had come forward to her about Stollar sexually assaulting them in the past.

In forensic interviews that followed, they and their two sisters all described similar sexual abuse, which occurred multiple times when they were preteens between 2016 and 2020.

Stollar pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child in the first-degree and third-degree and attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Randall Stollar

Stollar

Lancaster County District Court Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him Monday to 50 to 63 years in prison, which means he'll have to serve at least 25 years. He also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be subject to a possible civil commitment when he's released.

Prior to his arrest, Stollar had most recently been employed as a custodian at Brownell Elementary School, where he had been working for about a year. Before that, he worked as a custodian at Lincoln East High School for more than 30 years.

LPS sent a message to staff at both schools after Stollar's arrest and said investigations by the Lincoln Police Department and the district showed the alleged assaults had no connection to his employment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

