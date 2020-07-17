You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man gets more than 21 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man gets more than 21 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to nearly 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography with a 13-year-old girl he met online, then at a park.

Aaron Lee Fischer pleaded guilty. 

Aaron Lee Fischer

Aaron Lee Fischer

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday to 21 years and 10 months in prison, plus 10 years of supervised release and $3,000 restitution.

According to court records, on May 6, 2019, the 13-year-old girl's school counselor reported she had disclosed meeting an "older boy" at a park in northwest Lincoln two days earlier and going to his home, where they had a sexual encounter.

The girl said he told her he was 17.

In an affidavit to obtain a search warrant, police said they found a Snapchat video of them in the car and a second video on her phone of the sexual contact between them, sent to her by text.

Woman ran with baby to cruiser to escape abuse, Lincoln police say
Wymore man accused of hitting 26-year-old with a gun, threatening to kill him
NPPD employee impaled by rebar while clearing brush near Firth is now stable
Jury finds Lincoln mom guilty of child abuse for not getting treatment for son with cancer

 

View Comments
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News