Lincoln man gets more than 21 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to nearly 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography with a 13-year-old girl he met online, then at a park.

Aaron Lee Fischer pleaded guilty.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday to 21 years and 10 months in prison, plus 10 years of supervised release and $3,000 restitution.

According to court records, on May 6, 2019, the 13-year-old girl's school counselor reported she had disclosed meeting an "older boy" at a park in northwest Lincoln two days earlier and going to his home, where they had a sexual encounter.

The girl said he told her he was 17.

In an affidavit to obtain a search warrant, police said they found a Snapchat video of them in the car and a second video on her phone of the sexual contact between them, sent to her by text.

