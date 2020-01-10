You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man gets federal time for stalking
A 34-year-old Lincoln man has gotten federal prison time for stalking.

United States Senior District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Brandon L. Swenson to two and a half years, plus three years of supervised release.

Swenson pleaded guilty to stalking.

In a press release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said that between 2012 and June 2019, Swenson assumed a fictitious online persona and developed an online relationship with his victim, sending texts and videos back and forth. Ultimately, on June 24, Swenson sent text messages threatening to send pictures of her to a family member and to harm her children.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

