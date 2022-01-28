Lincoln man gets federal time for quarter-pound of meth

A 32-year-old Lincoln man on Thursday got just under 12½ years in federal prison after getting caught with a quarter-pound of methamphetamine while on probation.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Brandon Parmentier to the prison term, plus five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said on Sept. 11, 2020, a probation officer searched Parmentier’s home in Lincoln and found 111 grams of methamphetamine, weapons and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

He later was indicted and pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.