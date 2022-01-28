 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man gets federal time for quarter-pound of meth

A 32-year-old Lincoln man on Thursday got just under 12½ years in federal prison after getting caught with a quarter-pound of methamphetamine while on probation.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Brandon Parmentier to the prison term, plus five years of supervised release. 

Brandon Parmentier

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp said on Sept. 11, 2020, a probation officer searched Parmentier’s home in Lincoln and found 111 grams of methamphetamine, weapons and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

He later was indicted and pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

