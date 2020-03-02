Lincoln man gets federal probation, home confinement for filing false tax returns

A 64-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation with six months of home confinement and electronic monitoring for filing false tax returns between April 15, 2012, and Oct. 14, 2015.
David Tarrence pleaded guilty and told Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf that he cooperated with the IRS and tried to correct the problem after realizing there was one.
In 2018, a grand jury indicted Tarrence, alleging he had filed a fraction of the gross receipts he was making from his Local Movers moving company when he filed income tax returns for the tax years of 2011 to 2014.
Prosecutors say an IRS investigation determined that Tarrence knowingly provided the tax-preparer summary income figures which grossly understated his gross receipts. On his 2013 return, filed April 15, 2014, he reported gross receipts from the operation of his business in the amount of $161,541, when they were closer to $429,000.
That same day, Lincoln police seized his home and cut into his safe, believing the cash inside was related to his brother's drug sales. He later sued the city over it, saying the money in his safe was his life savings.
That case settled before trial for $53,750.
Steven Slazinik, Acting Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation, said the ultimate victims of tax fraud are honest taxpayers who diligently file tax returns each year.
“We all pay when others cheat the government," he said.
