Lincoln man gets federal prison time on gun and drug charges

A 27-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 14 years and two months in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Chase Bass pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Tuesday to the prison time, plus four years of supervised release.

There is no parole in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement officers investigating an unrelated shooting in Lincoln began looking into Bass, a convicted felon, in July 2021 after locating a cellphone conversation where he talked about providing a gun to another prohibited person.

Firearms purchase records showed that Bass' then-girlfriend, Kylie Thompson, had bought 12 handguns between March 18 and July 31, 2021, in Lancaster County. Prosecutors said she transferred at least three of them to Bass.

On July 16, 2021, the pair were arrested in Cass County with a distribution amount of methamphetamine, baggies, two functioning firearms, $1,347 cash, ammunition, drug ledgers and other paraphernalia.

In the car, investigators found six empty gun boxes, which matched up with guns Thompson had bought. Investigators found Bass with handwritten notes describing the guns, a backpack with one of the guns and a key to a safe where they found a second.

A third was recovered in an alley in downtown Lincoln on July 14, 2021.

Lincoln police arrested Bass on Sept. 28, 2021, with 17 grams of pure methamphetamine and a Walther handgun.

Thompson, who also was indicted, is set for sentencing in January for transferring a gun to Bass knowing he couldn't legally buy one as a convicted felon.