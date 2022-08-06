Lincoln man gets federal prison time for making child porn at in-home child care

A 59-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 21½ years in federal prison for making child pornography at the in-home child care where he lived.

Matt Tibbels pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in May.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him to the incarceration, followed by 10 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tibbels also was ordered to pay $29,000 to funds established for victims of these types of cases.

In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the case began as a part of a Freenet peer-to-peer investigation by the FBI, which traced IP addresses to Tibbels’ home, where his then-wife ran a child care.

On Oct. 5, 2021, a search warrant there turned up 887 child pornography image files and 147 child pornography video files.

While reviewing other electronic devices seized, FBI agents found a video and seven images that depicted a child attending the child care changing clothes in the main bedroom of the Tibbels’ home.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.