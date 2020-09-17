 Skip to main content
Lincoln man gets federal prison time after being arrested with 24 grams of pure meth on him
Lincoln man gets federal prison time after being arrested with 24 grams of pure meth on him

A 35-year-old Lincoln man arrested with 24 grams of pure meth on him at the county jail was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for a conspiracy to distribute drugs in the area.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Travis Griffin to 11 years and three months, followed by five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Griffin pleaded guilty.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated between January 2017 and April 2019, Griffin was responsible for the distribution of at least 1.5 kilograms (about 3 pounds) of a methamphetamine mixture and about ¾ ounce of pure meth.

On April 4, 2019, Griffin was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the lobby of the Lancaster County jail. Kelly said Griffin had a baggie on him containing at least 24 grams of pure methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

