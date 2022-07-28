Lincoln man gets effective life sentence for sex assault of teen boy

A Lincoln man with a string of felonies on his record is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing a teenage boy he flagged down on the street and groomed.

Everette Oneal, who turns 64 on Friday, faced a minimum of 25 years between mandatory minimum terms and an enhancement as a habitual criminal for sexual assault of a child in the first-degree and child abuse.

Instead, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte gave him 50 to 65 years, meaning he will have to serve at least 40 years before parole.

Oneal turned down a chance to say something at sentencing, but denied the allegation at trial and told a probation officer after that he had been railroaded and thought everyone in the courtroom "was on meth."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said Oneal victim-blamed throughout the interview. He denied any sort of responsibility, expressed no remorse and has made no apology.

"(The victim) deserves justice, and this community deserves to be free of any risk of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Oneal in the future," she said.

At trial, prosecutors said the Lincoln boy was skateboarding near 27th and Superior streets in August or September 2020 when O'Neal flagged him down and ended up giving him marijuana.

The boy was just shy of his 15th birthday at the time.

Over several weeks, Oneal groomed the teen by providing him food, alcohol and marijuana. It later escalated to Oneal touching him in the bathroom at a Lincoln retail store, in his car in Omaha and in Oneal's Lincoln hotel room.

In October 2020, the teen was admitted to a Lincoln hospital after a suicide attempt and asked his mom to delete information from his phone that could get someone in trouble, according to court records. She reported it to law enforcement, which ultimately led to Oneal's arrest.

Oneal's public defender, David Tarrell, said Oneal himself was the victim of sexual assault as a child, was diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar and was in a state of denial about his actions.

In the end, Otte told Oneal whatever he sentenced him to wasn't going to completely heal all of the pain that he caused.

"These crimes are particularly heinous. You've got a career of criminal activity and grooming and … perverted behavior," he said. "You were the adult. You were the sophisticated one. You knew full well what you were doing."