Lincoln man gets combined sentences of 39-50 years for child sex assaults

A Lincoln man sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison in Seward earlier this week for sexually assaulting a young girl there in 2018 got 19 to 20 years more in Lincoln on Friday for sexually abusing a second girl that same year.
It happened while Alex P. Garden was on supervised release on a federal child pornography charge.
Garden, who pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault in the Lincoln case and no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Seward County, didn't say anything before Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd disputed the defense contention that Garden had taken responsibility for his actions. He pleaded no contest, rather than guilty, and in a typed statement said only that he had done some inappropriate things.
Byrd said Garden wasn't clear whether that included showering with a 10-year-old girl or nakedly touching himself in her presence, as the girl alleged.
"He is a very dangerous risk to this community's safety," Byrd said, arguing for the maximum sentence of 20 years.
On the other side, defense attorney Mark Rappl argued that a sentence of 10 years would be more appropriate, given Garden's mental health history and traumatic childhood, which included sexual abuse as a grade-school student.
Maret said she didn't view that as a mitigating factor and could think of no way — short of life in prison — "that would truly protect society from you."
"Mr. Garden, you have forever changed the trajectory of several people," she said, before sentencing him to 19 to 20 years.
The allegations came to light June 1, 2018, when the 10-year-old girl told her mother what Garden had done.
She later told a forensic interviewer that he asked her to shower with him, then touched himself and performed a sex act on her, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Later that month, a 6-year-old girl in Seward County told her mother about what Garden had done to her in June 2018.
At the time, Garden, a registered sex offender, was on supervised release on a 2016 federal case where he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He had served his sentence, was put on house arrest in late 2017 and then on supervised release in March 2018.
A probation officer discovered a child-sized, rubber sex doll in a search of Garden's home and found that he had disabled the monitoring service for his cellphone for nearly a month.
