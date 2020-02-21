Lincoln man gets combined sentences of 39-50 years for child sex assaults

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maret said she didn't view that as a mitigating factor and could think of no way — short of life in prison — "that would truly protect society from you."

"Mr. Garden, you have forever changed the trajectory of several people," she said, before sentencing him to 19 to 20 years.

The allegations came to light June 1, 2018, when the 10-year-old girl told her mother what Garden had done.

She later told a forensic interviewer that he asked her to shower with him, then touched himself and performed a sex act on her, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Later that month, a 6-year-old girl in Seward County told her mother about what Garden had done to her in June 2018.

At the time, Garden, a registered sex offender, was on supervised release on a 2016 federal case where he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He had served his sentence, was put on house arrest in late 2017 and then on supervised release in March 2018.

A probation officer discovered a child-sized, rubber sex doll in a search of Garden's home and found that he had disabled the monitoring service for his cellphone for nearly a month.

