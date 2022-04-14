Lincoln man gets 38-40 years in prison for sexually abusing teenage girl

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 38 to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl.
Daniel Stalder, 32, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault.
According to court records, on July 14, 2020, a then-17-year-old reported to Lincoln Police that she began being sexually abused by a man who was in his 30s that started when she was 14.
She told police at some point between the ages of 14 and 16 she became pregnant with his child, and he gave her a pill to end the pregnancy. It led her to have an allergic reaction, which sent her to the hospital, where she learned she had miscarried.
The investigation included multiple recorded calls the girl made to Stalder over a month's time.
Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced him Tuesday.
