Lincoln man gets 3 years state time, on top of 10-year federal sentence

A 27-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to three years in state prison on top of a more than 10-year federal sentence he received two months ago.

Kristopher Kapperman pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, and Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced him Monday.

In the affidavit for his arrest, Lincoln Police say they tied Kapperman to a burglary early Nov. 26, 2019, at a home in the 400 block of North Cotner Boulevard of $15,000 worth of property, including computers, TVs, jewelry and a Chevy Express van and a Mitsubishi Galant.

He later was indicted on a drug conspiracy. Federal prosecutors said between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 29, 2019, he conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and cocaine in the Lincoln area.

Senior Judge Richard Kopf sentenced him Oct. 28 to 10 years and a month in federal prison, where there is no parole, plus four years of supervised release.

