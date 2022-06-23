Lincoln man gets 25 years in federal prison for fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdoses

A Lincoln man who sold drugs that led to half a dozen overdoses in August has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for it.

The charges don't involve overdose deaths but easily could have, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard pointed out at Brandon Davis' sentencing Thursday.

"Fentanyl is literally poison when it's not administered appropriately. We're just all fortunate in this courtroom that this is the charge and it wasn't something else," he said. "The facts are what they are. This is dangerous stuff."

Davis, 39, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl causing serious bodily injury.

His attorney, Korey Reiman, asked the judge to sentence him to 25 years, the bottom end of the range agreed to by prosecutors, calling it a very unfortunate incident. Davis feels bad about it, he said.

"There certainly, I understand, is a risk when you engage in this type of behavior, that people will become ill," he said. "He certainly didn't have any intent to harm these people in any way."

At the plea hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton said Lincoln Police were called to a bar near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Aug. 13 after two men were found unconscious in the parking lot.

Police did CPR until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived.

One of the men was revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and told police they had shared cocaine in the other man's truck. The other man was taken to a hospital, where he was put on a breathing tube and placed on a heart and lung machine.

When his condition improved, he told police he bought what he thought was 1 gram of cocaine from Davis for $100.

Lab results on the powdery substance in his truck came back positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Additional information Those struggling with addiction can call the Lincoln Drug Crisis Hotline at 402-475-5683, CenterPointe at 402-475-6695 or the National Opioid Hotline at 800-662-4357.

Three days later, police were called to a Lincoln home near First and Adams streets on overdoses involving four people.

Two women weren't breathing. The person who called 911 showed signs of overdose, too.

Fullerton said police also found a man, who had been at the house before officers got there, passed out and not breathing on a nearby park bench.

All four survived with the help of CPR and Narcan.

Fullerton said a search of the house turned up a plate with cocaine and fentanyl residue, and a cut straw and a plastic bag with residue.

The two women said they had gotten what they thought was a gram of cocaine from Davis.

That night police got a warrant to search Davis' home about a mile east of there, near Knox and Portia streets, and found Davis in the basement, along with 14.5 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale with residue, prescription pills and more than $6,000 in cash.

At a news conference that month, Lincoln police warned there had been six overdose deaths in August, and at least 26 of the 50 overdoses tracked in Lincoln over the previous month had been tied to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

Narcan, an emergency drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available for free at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St., Kohll’s Pharmacy at 27th and Vine streets, Genoa Healthcare at 2301 O St. and the U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.