Lincoln man gets 25-35 years for sex assault of a child

A 38-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 25-35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

James R. Grant pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault.

James Grant

Police said on Oct. 14, 2020, a 13-year-old girl told a school resource officer about the abuse, and, in a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, she disclosed multiple incidents of sexual abuse between that August and October.

Police interviewed Grant and arrested him the same day.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced him Tuesday. As part of the sentence, Grant also will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to a civil commitment evaluation. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

