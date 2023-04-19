A Lincoln man learned Wednesday he will have to serve 20 years in federal prison for his role in a fentanyl overdose that seriously injured a 32-year-old Lincoln man in 2021.

Dylan Roberts' sentencing in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska was the latest related to the theft of drugs from the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence facility that summer.

Prosecutors say he got the fentanyl-laced cocaine, which had led to the 32-year-old's near death, from George Weaver Jr., who along with his girlfriend, Anna Idigima, then a State Patrol evidence technician, were behind the theft and resale of pounds of marijuana, kilos of cocaine and grams of fentanyl meant to be destroyed.

Both now are set for sentencing before Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard after pleading guilty.

On Wednesday, the same judge told Roberts he was very fortunate the victim in his case (identified in court records only as I.B.), didn't die.

"Quite honestly, you're probably very lucky you got caught so you didn't get further downward in the spiral you were in at the time," Gerrard told him.

He said the court recognizes that this is all part of the Weaver and Idigima "conundrum."

"We've had victims that have lived and others that have not lived. It's a situation that is being handled in Lincoln the best way that we can," the judge said.

And it resulted in the "very serious sentence" in his case.

Roberts' attorney, Greg Damman, told Gerrard that Roberts came before the court under different circumstances than they typically see in federal court.

Roberts never was arrested and never spent a day in jail on the charge.

Damman said Roberts was initially contacted by officers in the parking lot at work one day who wanted to talk to him "about some things that were going on," apparently referring to overdoses in the Lincoln and Omaha area that summer.

Instead of Roberts facing a grand-jury indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed an information — essentially a direct charge filed by a prosecutor — against him and he agreed to appear in court.

He said pre-trial supervision was a good thing for Roberts, who has completed therapy and counseling and has been working two jobs most of the time.

"He has been accepting of his situation and trying to make the best of it," Damman said. "Certainly, he's taken full responsibility."

Roberts had pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious injury in a deal with prosecutors who agreed he should get 20 years, the mandatory minimum sentence.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Gerrard allowed Roberts to turn himself in at the prison to start serving his sentence on June 28.