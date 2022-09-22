 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man gets 20 years in federal prison for transporting 3 pounds of meth from Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

A 57-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, more than a year after local narcotics investigators found him to be in possession of more than 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on Interstate 80 on July 8, 2021.

Leonard C. Woodrum was driving back to Lincoln from Omaha along the interstate when Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators stopped his 2000 Toyota Camry near Waverly, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Leonard C. Woodrum

Woodrum 

Investigators, who had been monitoring Woodrum, had "reasonable suspicion" that Leonard was transporting "large amounts of methamphetamine back to Lincoln," Lincoln Police Officer Samuel Wiarda said in the affidavit.

Troopers deployed a trained dog that alerted to the odor of narcotics within the Camry, and investigators found a bag with 1,469 grams of suspected meth, six baggies of cocaine totaling 22.4 grams, several baggies of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD and ecstasy, and various unidentified pills, Wiarda said.

Woodrum was arrested and initially charged with six felonies in Lancaster County Court, but prosecutors dropped those charges after he was federally indicted.

In federal court, Woodrum pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver 500 grams or more of meth with a prior delivery conviction, according to court filings.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Woodrum to 20 years in federal prison, with credit for 440 days served in the Lancaster County jail.

There is no parole in the federal system. Woodrum won't be released until 2041.

