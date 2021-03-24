Lincoln man gets 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring to sell more than a pound of methamphetamine in the area and using a firearm in relation to the crime.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Mitchell Pond on Tuesday to the prison term, plus 10 years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said law enforcement seized about 3 ounces of meth tied to him in April 2019.

It led to a search of Pond’s home on Jefferson Avenue near Antelope Park, where law enforcement found meth residue and a handgun. They continued their investigation and found that between Nov. 1, 2018, and July 10, 2019, he was responsible for the distribution of at least 1.5 kilograms (or 3.3 pounds) of methamphetamine in the area, Sharp said.

Because Pond had previously been convicted under Nebraska state law of robbery, he faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence for the conspiracy conviction.

