Lincoln man gets 17 years for role in distributing nearly 100 pounds of meth

A 35-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 17½ years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute at least 99 pounds of methamphetamine in the area.

A grand jury last year indicted Carlos Lorenzana for the conspiracy that prosecutors said involved 5⅓ ounces of pure meth and 99 pounds of a mix between June 2019 and February 2020.

He later pleaded guilty.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Lincoln police had been in the area of 10th and A streets looking for another man on a broadcast when they saw Lorenzana, who looked similar, in a pickup. When he couldn’t provide an ID, they asked for permission to search the vehicle.

When officers found a small bag of marijuana and packaging supplies on the floor of the pickup, they handcuffed Lorenzana to do a more thorough search, which turned up a large plastic bag of meth.

In all, it weighed just under a half a pound, which had a street value of roughly $2,600. Police also found $3,910 cash and owe-notes in his wallet.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said information provided to law enforcement implicated Lorenzana in the delivery of at least 99 pounds more.