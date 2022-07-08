Lincoln man gets 15 years in federal prison on drug charges after undercover investigation

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to federal prison stemming from drug sales to an undercover officer.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Anthony Jackson on Thursday to 15 years and eight months, plus 10 years of supervised release.

Jackson, who had been on parole on methamphetamine charges at the time, faced a 15-year mandatory minimum because of the prior conviction.

Prosecutors say between January and March 2021, Jackson sold an undercover Lincoln Police officer methamphetamine six times, in amounts ranging from an eighth of an ounce to 3 ounces.

On April 8, 2021, police arrested him near 33rd and Y streets and found him with about an ounce of meth, a digital scale and baggies. The meth was at least 90% pure.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.