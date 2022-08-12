 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man gets 15 years in federal court for meth conspiracy

A 47-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 15 years and four months in federal prison for a conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in the area.

Michael Tinsley pleaded guilty and Thursday, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard gave him the prison term, plus five years of supervised release.

In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in December 2020, Tinsley fled a Richardson County Sheriff's deputy trying to stop him in a red Chevy Avalanche. Tinsley ditched the truck, which had 131 grams of methamphetamine, syringes, spoons with residue, two scales and two cellphones that contained evidence Tinsley was dealing drugs.

On Jan. 4, 2021, when a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Tinsley at a Lincoln hotel he had about 7.6 grams of meth and a pipe on him.

