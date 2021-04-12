 Skip to main content
Lincoln man gets 11-plus years in federal prison on meth charges
A 49-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison on federal meth charges related to a traffic stop in Richardson County a year ago.

Oak D. Anderson pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him to 11 years and four months in prison followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said on April 10, 2020, law enforcement in Richardson County made a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Anderson was a passenger.

In a search, they found 1.2 pounds of lab-confirmed meth, of which at least a pound was pure meth, inside a bag at Anderson's feet.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Richardson County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

