Lincoln man gets 40-50 years for sexually abusing teen

At his sentencing Tuesday, a 34-year-old Lincoln man continued to deny he did what a jury said the state proved he did, even as he got 40 to 50 years in prison for it.

Emmanuel Perez faced up to a life sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and another sex offense.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said Perez basically had taken no responsibility for his actions and had shown no remorse.

"Mr. Perez does stand by his plea of not guilty in this case," Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan told the judge, asking him to take into consideration that Perez had been assessed as a medium-to-low risk to reoffend.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he found it concerning that Perez told a probation officer in a pre-sentence interview that he shouldn't have been convicted and that it had been more of a second- or third-degree sexual assault.

At a trial in October, a girl testified that, starting when she was 14, Perez subjected her to abuse that included naked hugs and sexual penetration over several months.

The girl eventually told a friend and her friend's father, who contacted police.