Lincoln man gets 40-50 years for sexually abusing teen

At his sentencing Tuesday, a 34-year-old Lincoln man continued to deny he did what a jury said the state proved he did, even as he got 40 to 50 years in prison for it.
Emmanuel Perez faced up to a life sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and another sex offense.
Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said Perez basically had taken no responsibility for his actions and had shown no remorse.
"Mr. Perez does stand by his plea of not guilty in this case," Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan told the judge, asking him to take into consideration that Perez had been assessed as a medium-to-low risk to reoffend.
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he found it concerning that Perez told a probation officer in a pre-sentence interview that he shouldn't have been convicted and that it had been more of a second- or third-degree sexual assault.
At a trial in October, a girl testified that, starting when she was 14, Perez subjected her to abuse that included naked hugs and sexual penetration over several months.
The girl eventually told a friend and her friend's father, who contacted police.
Perez made admissions to police in a recorded interview played for the jury. But, in closing arguments, Dungan contended that it had come several hours into the interview as a result of "psychological pressure" by officers.
He suggested that the girl was embellishing what happened in order to get the inappropriate texts and hugs — which Perez had admitted doing — to stop.
Prosecutors pointed to sexually charged texts and memes sent to the girl found on Perez's phone and to statements Perez made to police that he "never forced her to do it," even though the girl was too young to consent legally, and that he needed and wanted help.
Perez will have to serve more than 27 years before he's eligible for parole. He also will be subject to the sex offender registry and a civil commitment evaluation before his release and to lifetime community supervision.
