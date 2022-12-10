 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man found with more than 11 pounds of meth sentenced to federal prison

9.4 pounds of meth

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Fugitive Task Force arrested Tommy Meyer and found a backpack with $17,039 cash and 9.413 pounds of meth in a search of the car he was driving.

 Courtesy photo

A 43-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for drug distribution after being caught with more than 11 pounds of pure methamphetamine.

Tommy Meyer faced a mandatory 15-year minimum because of a prior conviction for drug delivery. He had been on parole at the time of his arrest.

Tommy Meyer

Tommy Meyer

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said on May 19, 2021, the Lincoln Metro Fugitive Task Force was trying to find Meyer to arrest him on a warrant when an officer saw his car pull into an alley and Meyer get out and start running.

Officers arrested him soon after, finding $900 cash on him. In the car, they found $17,000 more and 1.7 pounds of meth between the console and a backpack in the back seat.

Behind a subwoofer in the trunk, a hidden compartment held nine more bricks of suspected meth, which weighed 9.4 pounds.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Meyer to 18 years and 8 months for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine with a prior serious drug felony.

Meyer pleaded guilty and will have to serve 10 years on supervised release when he gets out. He also was ordered to forfeit $18,451.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

