 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man found with gun in stolen car, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 47-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Sunday after police found him working on a pair of stolen cars in east Lincoln, having left a firearm inside one of them, according to authorities.

Officers spotted Mitchell Wachter on Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near 86th Street and Lexington Avenue, where he was working on a 2010 Ford E-350 van that was reported stolen from Indian Hills Church around 7 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Mitchell Wachter

Wachter

When police approached Wachter, Kocian said, the 47-year-old ran northbound from the parking lot into a field, where an officer tackled him before he freed himself and began to flee again.

Police ultimately shocked the man with a Taser, Kocian said. He was medically cleared and transported to the Lancaster County jail.

In the same parking lot where they encountered Wachter, police also found a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen from a homeowner's association building near South 70th Street and Old Post Road, Kocian said.

People are also reading…

Officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the pickup, which was recovered along with the van.

Wachter was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by receiving and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Grand jury clears state trooper of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in Lincoln
‘He was eager to grow up’ – Four weeks after fatal collapse at York hotel, no answers, no investigation
Lincoln couple grapples with police shooting of dog after city denies tort claim

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Foods have been getting sweeter and sweeter every year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News