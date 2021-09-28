Lincoln man found trespassing with saw blades, two catalytic converters, police say

A 31-year-old Lincoln man who police say was walking near a self storage facility early Monday morning was found with a saw and two cut-off catalytic converters, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the gated Big Red Self Storage facility near 14th and Radcliff streets at around 5 a.m. on Monday, where a caller reported seeing a suspicious person carrying a duffle bag near campers.

Police took the man into custody after a short foot pursuit, Spilker said, later finding the bag that contained a saw, several saw blades and the pair of a catalytic converters.

Chance Heble was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglar's tools, Spilker said. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Lincoln Mattress and Furniture Co. — located a block north of the storage site — reported a converter stolen from one of its vehicles on the same night Heble was arrested in the area.

Spilker said an investigation is ongoing.

