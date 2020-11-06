 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man found stabbed multiple times
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man found stabbed multiple times

{{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old Lincoln man was found stabbed Thursday night in the area of 26th and W streets, police say.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there on a report that a man had been stabbed. They found the 44-year-old lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. 

Lincoln Fire & Rescue took him to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Spilker said he was in stable condition Friday.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument prior to the victim being stabbed and a vehicle driving away. Spilker said police are looking for anyone with video of what happened or information about the crime.

Suspended Lincoln attorney gets probation for financially exploiting vulnerable woman
Woman found guilty for role in Bellevue man's death
Husker wrestler identified as one of 2 victims who died in fiery crash on 27th Street

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News