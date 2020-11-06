Lincoln man found stabbed multiple times

A 44-year-old Lincoln man was found stabbed Thursday night in the area of 26th and W streets, police say.
It happened just after 8 p.m.
Officer Erin Spilker said police went there on a report that a man had been stabbed. They found the 44-year-old lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue took him to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Spilker said he was in stable condition Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing an argument prior to the victim being stabbed and a vehicle driving away. Spilker said police are looking for anyone with video of what happened or information about the crime.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.