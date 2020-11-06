Lincoln man found stabbed multiple times

A 44-year-old Lincoln man was found stabbed Thursday night in the area of 26th and W streets, police say.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went there on a report that a man had been stabbed. They found the 44-year-old lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue took him to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Spilker said he was in stable condition Friday.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument prior to the victim being stabbed and a vehicle driving away. Spilker said police are looking for anyone with video of what happened or information about the crime.

