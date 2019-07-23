A 51-year-old Lincoln man continued to maintain his innocence at his sentencing Tuesday for sexually assaulting a girl over the course of several years.
Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced Juan Martinez Gonzalez to 30 to 40 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault after he said through an interpreter he was "here for something, an accusation, that was never done."
"I disagree with you, Mr. Martinez Gonzalez. This is not simply an allegation. We had a trial," the judge said.
In June, a jury found him guilty based on a young woman's testimony that he had sexually abused her as a child.
She came forward to Lincoln police about the allegation in September 2017.
Martinez Gonzalez denied it.
Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Jennifer Houlden said he had lost everything that is important to him and was asking for leniency.
Deputy County Attorney Charlie Byrd said Martinez Gonzalez had shown no remorse or empathy to the victim and had taken advantage of a position of trust.
Because Nelson found it an aggravated offense, Martinez Gonzalez will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.