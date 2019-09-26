A 27-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 22 to 41 years in prison for sexually abusing an underage girl.
A Lancaster County jury in August found Norberto Retana-Barrera guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse.
District Judge Robert Otte sentenced him Sept. 20.
In October 2018, a 14-year-old girl told a school counselor that Barrera had sexually assaulted her at least 10 times, a Lincoln police investigator said in court records.
Barrera denied it at trial.