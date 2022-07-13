Lincoln man found dead on Monday died of blunt force trauma, sheriff says

The 78-year-old Lincoln man found dead in his home on Monday morning died of blunt force trauma, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday.

Following initial autopsy results, Wagner said Gene Oltman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Oltman lived at the home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street where sheriff's deputies were called shortly after 8 a.m. on a medical emergency.

Deputies arrived to find Oltman dead inside, with evidence of physical trauma to his body.

On Tuesday, Wagner said Oltman's 68-year-old wife, the only other person at the home at the time, was hospitalized with an unrelated medical condition. He didn't elaborate.

No arrests have been reported. Deputies, however, have said there's no threat to the public in connection to Oltman's death.