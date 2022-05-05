 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man found dead in Super Saver parking lot died of overdose, police say

The a 36-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead with "unexplained injuries" in a grocery store parking lot last November died of an accidental narcotics overdose, according to authorities. 

A passerby found Joshua Rainey dead in a pickup truck Nov. 22 outside the Super Saver at Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Police in November said he had a contusion on his head and labeled Rainey's death "suspicious," but an initial autopsy revealed no obvious sign of death. 

Now, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said, Rainey's death has been ruled accidental in nature. The investigation into the incident is closed, Kocian said. 

